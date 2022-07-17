Tumut continued their push for a top four finish with a 4-2 win over Tolland in Wagga on Sunday.
The Eagles have been one of the better teams over the past month and that continued at Henwood Park on Sunday as they put away Tolland.
Jay Casey scored a brace, while Rhys Creed and Mark Stepic both got on the scoreboard in the win.
The win keeps Tumut in fifth, hot on the heels of Lake Albert and South Wagga, who remain in third and fourth spot but just one point ahead of the Eagles.
Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson was kept out of the clash with COVID but was pleased to bank another important win.
"It's good, it keeps us up there. It keeps us in the hunt for finals," Anderson said.
"We need to keep winning because we know we have Leeton and Hanwood, which are going to be real tough.
"We've got to beat everyone below us, that's the aim."
The game was not without drama with talented Tolland player Bobby Charlton red carded, while Wolves captain Nick Tsipiras also yellow carded for a strong challenge on Tumt keeper Matt Casey.
Both are now expected to miss next week's clash with South Wagga.
Meantime, a Cam Weir double helped Henwood Park to a 2-1 win over Wagga United at Forest Hill.
Jayden Beattie put Wagga United up 1-0 when he converted a penalty early but Henwood Park didn't panic and produced two second half goals to claim the win.
Weir scored the first from the penalty spot, then struck a free kick from just outside the box for the second.
"We needed it," Henwood Park coach Chris Hart said.
"We definitely didn't put our heads down. We went out in the second half and played the same game as what we were in the first half and stuck to it and eventually it paid off."
Weir was a standout for Henwood Park, while Lewis Crowley also had a strong game.
Henwood Park 2 d Wagga United 1
Hanwood 6 d Lake Albert 0
Tumut 4 d Tolland 2
South Wagga 1 d Young 0
Leeton 8 d Cootamundra 0
