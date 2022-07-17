The Daily Advertiser

Tumut down Tolland 4-2 while Henwood Park come from behind to defeat Wagga United 2-1

By Matt Malone
July 17 2022 - 9:40am
HEATED MOMENT: Tumut keeper Matt Casey and Ethan Kass take exception to the challenge of Tolland captain Nick Tsipiras at Henwood Park on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Tumut continued their push for a top four finish with a 4-2 win over Tolland in Wagga on Sunday.

