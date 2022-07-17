Gundagai steals victory out of Tumut's grasp

A Jack Lyons try with 95 seconds left on the clock broke Tumut hearts and ensured Gundagai extended their unbeaten start to the season.
Advertisement
In a typical showdown between the two rivals filled with passion and controversy, the Blues looked like they were going to be the first team to get the better the Tigers at Anzac Park on Sunday.
However in a game of momentum shifts there was one more to come.
Lyons was able to collect a clever Derek Hay kick before fending off a couple of tackle attempts to score and hand Gundagai a 16-14 victory.
Gundagai dominated the first half, and took a 12-0 lead into the break, but Tumut were able to get on top after capitalising on Luke Berkrey being sin binned early in the second half.
READ MORE
The Tigers captain-coach was relieved to come away with the points after two Lachlan Bristow penalty goals saw them fall behind for the first time with 12 minutes to play.
"It was a rollercoaster, as it always is against Tumut, and I want to give them a rap," Berkrey said.
"They were really good today, made light tough for us and I shouldn't say this but they probably didn't deserve to lose like that in the end.
"I'm just really proud of our group as we found a way to win today and good sides do that.
"We weren't at our best but I'm really proud to come away with the win."
With the surprise returns of Nathan Rose and James Luff, Gundagai had most of the running in the first half but squandered a number of good opportunities.
They lost the ball over the line three times but it wasn't until late in the half that they started to put their dominance into points.
With both teams down to 12 with Tom Jeffery and Afa Collins sin binned, Gundagai broke the deadlock as Lyons squeezed over in the corner.
Then with Adam Pearce joining Jeffery on the sidelines for 10 minutes, Jack Elphick was able to score off a Hay kick with four left in the half.
However the tide turned to start the second stanza as quick tries to Mitch Ivill and Dean Bristow had the Blues back in the hunt.
Advertisement
Tumut had a number of good chances to follow but elected to add to their lead through Lachlan Bristow's boot.
While he missed one penalty goal attempt he slotted two more to put the Blues in front.
However Gundagai continued to pressure Tumut's back three and while the Blues were able to withstand one late challenge right on their line, the aerial ability of Lyons was their undoing.
Berkrey was pleased to take an important win and stay on top of the ladder.
"It was pretty disappointing to only lead 12-0 after leaving four or five tries with just drop balls over the tryline.
"You convert them and you walk in at 30-0 but that didn't happen but we found a way to win.
Advertisement
"I'm just proud in the end."
Gundagai's two wingers proved to be the massive difference between the two sides.
Not only did they score all three of their tries, but didn't have the same struggles Blake Maher and Malik Aitken had under the high ball.
Lyons has made a real impact coming off knee surgery this season and Berkrey continues to be impressed.
"That's the sort of thing Jacky Lyons can do and it was a fantastic kick from Derek too."
Gundagai now have the next two weeks off before a big clash with Young.
Advertisement
The Tigers are the only team to get the better of the Cherrypickers so far this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.