Gundagai steals victory out of Tumut's grasp

By Courtney Rees
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:45am
ON THE ATTACK: Latrell Siegwalt tries to push off Tom Hickson in Gundagai's dramatic win over Tumut at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture: Courtney Rees

A Jack Lyons try with 95 seconds left on the clock broke Tumut hearts and ensured Gundagai extended their unbeaten start to the season.

