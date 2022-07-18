The Daily Advertiser
Hanwood sends clear signal to rivals with big win over Lake Albert

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:04am, first published 1:00am
HIT FOR SIX: Hanwood sent a resounding message to the rest of the Pascoe Cup competition with a 6-0 win over Lake Albert. Picture: Liam Warren

Hanwood sent a resounding message to the rest of the Pascoe Cup competition after a 6-0 victory over third-placed Lake Albert.

