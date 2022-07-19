A Wagga man who set off on a drunken drive to buy items at a service station ended up hitting a parked car and being hunted down by a police dog.
Joshua John Mulqueeney, 31, of Central Wagga, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday last week after being convicted of high-range drink-driving and driving without proper control of a vehicle.
Advertisement
Mulqueeney, who owns an auto detailing business, was also convicted of leaving the scene of a crash without giving his details to the other driver.
According to a statement of police facts, about 9.42pm on May 11 this year, a witness saw a silver Ford Falcon station wagon exit Wiradjuri Crescent at high speed in rainy conditions with poor visibility.
Mulqueeney in the silver Ford travelled east on Travers Street and almost had a head-on collision with an unknown vehicle.
The silver Ford over-corrected lost control on wet bitumen road and collided with the front end of a white Ford Falcon station wagon parked on the southern kerb of Travers Street.
Mulqueeney then swiped a power pole on the southern kerb before coming to a rest on a nature strip and footpath outside a town house complex at 52 Travers Street.
Mulqueeney ran from the scene without exchanging details and the witness gave chase but lost sight of him.
Police attended the scene along with a dog handler with a general purpose German Shepherd dog named 'Yap'.
General purpose police dogs are trained to search for people or evidence and can be used to subdue any dangerous or armed suspects.
Yap searched a nearby park and located Mulqueeney, who was hiding behind a tree.
Mulqueeney submitted to arrest by the dog handler without incident. Yap did not bite Mulqueeney.
In other news
When asked, Mulqueeney admitted to driving the vehicle. The Ford's keyless vehicle remote was located under the tree near his bare feet.
He admitted to consuming between five and six whiskey and cokes between 5.30pm and 9.20pm and had left his residence to drive to the service station to buy something.
Mulqueeney gave a blood alcohol content reading of 0.171 when tested at Wagga Police Station.
In court on Wednesday, Mulqueeney said "I regret everything from that night and I can do better".
Magistrate Peter Thompson said there had been significant damage to the uninsured parked car that Mulqueeney hit and it had been written off with a value of between $4000 and $5000.
Advertisement
"There was no doubt that you were a danger to others on the road. You were three times over the legal limit," the magistrate said.
Mulqueeney was fined $900, sentenced to a 12-month Community Corrections Order and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service for the high-range drink driving as a first offence.
He was also disqualified from driving for seven months followed by two years with an interlock device.
Mulqueeney was also fined $400 for each of the driving without proper control and leaving a crash scene charges.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.