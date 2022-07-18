The Daily Advertiser

Traffic lights blacked out at busy Gurwood Street, Fitzmaurice Street intersection

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:26am
Traffic lights at the intersection of Gurwood and Fitzmaurice streets are blacked out on Monday morning. Picture: Rex Martinich

Energy crews are working to fix a set of blacked-out traffic lights on a busy street in Wagga's CBD.

