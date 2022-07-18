Energy crews are working to fix a set of blacked-out traffic lights on a busy street in Wagga's CBD.
A localised power failure is believed to have caused the traffic lights at the intersection of Fitzmaurice and Gurwood streets, outside Romano's Hotel, to stop working.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said the outage has affected traffic in all directions at the intersection.
A TMC spokesperson said an Essential Energy crew was currently on the scene working to restore power and bring the traffic lights back online.
Motorists have been advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution as they travel through the area.
