The Daily Advertiser

Truck crashes on Hume Highway at Gundagai

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:15am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH: Emergency services called to single-vehicle crash on Hume Highway. Picture: File

THE driver of a B-double that Jackknifed on the Hume Highway on Sunday night has escaped unscathed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.