THE driver of a B-double that Jackknifed on the Hume Highway on Sunday night has escaped unscathed.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Gundagai near Sheridan Street at about 9pm following reports of a single heavy-vehicle crash.
Five crews from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Gundagai station responded to the scene as well as Rural Fire Service personnel, police and paramedics.
"There was no spillage, it didn't roll," the spokesperson said.
"At about a quarter to 10 a tow truck was organised."
Traffic was affected temporarily, with the area cleared by 10.30pm.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
