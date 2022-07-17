The Daily Advertiser

Permit system to go live this week that lets beekeepers outside the varroa eradication zone to start moving hives again

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 17 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW beekeepers are one step closer to getting their bees back in the air after the Government announced a permit system to allow the movement of beehives for pollination and honey production, amid the varroa mite crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.