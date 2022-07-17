NSW beekeepers are one step closer to getting their bees back in the air after the Government announced a permit system to allow the movement of beehives for pollination and honey production, amid the varroa mite crisis.
From Wednesday this week, a permit system will go live that allows beekeepers outside of the eradication zone to get their hives working again, which comes as a big relief to keepers and farmers alike.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the change to the stop movement order is a big step forward and will allow this year's pollination season to get underway.
"We know varroa mite is the biggest threat to honeybees worldwide and while we remain focused on eradication, we also recognise the need to ensure business continuity for the State's $20.9 billion primary industries sector", Mr Saunders said.
Almond Board of Australia chief executive Tim Jackson said that there is still work to be done, but this sets growers up for a bumper year.
"It's the first step in getting some bees in there. There's still some work to be done around moving the bees and getting them tested, but it's certainly a relief for NSW growers," he said.
"They should be able to post what is expected to be a record size crop if they can get the bees in."
And if all goes to plan, the system will be in place by the July 24 deadline growers have set for them to be able to catch the slim pollination window.
In preparation for the permit, beekeepers will have to alcohol wash a proportion of their hives and record the results to prove they are free from varroa mite.
And as part of the permit application process, commercial beekeepers will need to complete an online varroa mite training course.
Wagga's Big Springs Honey owner Matt Skinner said the beekeeper community is still waiting on the exact details of how they will be able to move their bees.
But he is remaining patient as the government attempts to eradicate the mite.
"It's still early days, we're still in eradication mode. We've got to stay positive, they've only got one shot at it," he said.
While it's a relief to be close to bees being on the move again, there is a lingering worry that varroa mite may be here to stay.
"It's been very hectic, hopefully we start to see a bit clearly this week and going forward," he said.
"Every other country has learned to live with it, if it's here to stay, it's our turn."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
