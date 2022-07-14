A TRUCK carrying more than 5000 live chickens has crashed on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services - including RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews, and police - were called to the Mid Western Highway, near the intersection of the Kidman Way, at Goolgowi about 3.40pm on Thursday.
FRNSW Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area duty commander Matt Hunter said the B-double, which was carrying more 5000 live chickens, had overturned at the intersection.
"There was also a small diesel spill which was contained on site," he said.
"Crews are no longer onsite, so now they're just waiting on a tow truck to remove the B-double."
It is not known how many chickens were killed or injured in the crash.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said no paramedics were called to the scene.
It is believed the driver of the truck escaped without injury.
Transport for NSW said the crash has closed the Mid Western Highway eastbound at Goolgowi, with a detour currently in place.
Motorists are being diverted onto the Kidman Way and can use Cobram Road and Cobram Street through the Goolgowi township to return to Mid Western Hwy. The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
