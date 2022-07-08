A BATLOW resident is lucky to be without injury after narrowly escaping from their home which went up in flames in the early morning hours.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Tumut and Batlow were called to a property in Eurabbie Street shortly after 4am Friday morning following reports of a house fire.
A FRNSW spokesperson said the homeowner self-evacuated as crews adopted a defensive firefighting strategy to minimise any spread of the fire to adjoining residences.
"The fire was contained to the house of origin and crews from RFS worked hard with FRNSW crews to contain the fire," the spokesperson said.
Firefighters got to work quickly upon arrival and put an exclusion zone in place as there was a risk that parts of the home would collapse.
The fire was extinguished within 90 minutes.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
