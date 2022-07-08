The Daily Advertiser

Lavington man Bryson Grigg 'was never going to get away' with crime, says Albury magistrate

By Court
July 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Lavington man has been convicted for illegally changed his pain-relief prescription.

A magistrate says a Lavington man's amateurish attempt to change a prescription to get more codeine-infused tablets was always going to fail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.