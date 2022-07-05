The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The decision to hand out letters of eviction to the homeless at Wilks Park is being questioned by councillors

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETHINK: Some Wagga councillors are questioning the handling of an effort to evict the homeless from Wilks Park campsite. Picture Madeline Begley

Wagga City Council has been at the centre of community ire over its order to move the homeless from Wilks Park, and some councillors now admit issuing the eviction letters was wrong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.