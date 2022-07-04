The Daily Advertiser

Wagga travellers flying Rex airlines were hit by delays as wild weather, school holidays and COVID hit Sydney Airport

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 4 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAVEL WOES: Wagga travellers couldn't escape the chaos caused by wild weather in Sydney yesterday, with some flights delayed. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga travellers heading off for the school holidays were hit by the travel chaos caused by wild weather in Sydney yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.