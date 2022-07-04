Wagga travellers heading off for the school holidays were hit by the travel chaos caused by wild weather in Sydney yesterday.
Parts of Sydney were beset by major flooding and as much as 90 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, while Sydney Airport saw 18mm and wind gusts of up to 72km per hour.
Advertisement
As a result, queues at Sydney Airport were described by travellers as "heaving" and a "shambles" on Twitter.
"COVID-related staff shortages" were also to blame for the long delays, according to Sydney Airport's official Twitter account.
In other news
"We're working hard to rebuild our workforce in a really tight jobs market," an airport spokesperson said.
A number of Regional Express (Rex) flights were disrupted across the Riverina, with the first Sydney to Wagga flight departing at 6.40am delayed until lunchtime.
Other flights departing the region, including from Albury and Wagga, were observed on FlightRadar24 in a holding pattern as they awaited clearance to land at Sydney Airport.
A Rex spokesperson said the delays were due to "operationally related" issues "emanating from Sydney" that were caused by aircraft availability. The decreased rate of aircraft movements at Sydney Airport due to the weather also contributed to delays.
Alan Wheatley, who travelled to Wagga from Sydney, was delayed by 30 minutes and described the scenes at Sydney Airport as a "shemozzle".
"We were told it was delayed, it wasn't so much Rex's problem. What affected me was the way they shuffled people through the terminal, it seemed a bit odd," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.