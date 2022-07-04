Driver escapes Hume Highway rollover near Jugiong

A minor accident slowed traffic on the Hume Highway as the July school holidays got under way on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the highway at Jugiong in the mid-morning, responding to reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Advertisement
When they arrived at the scene, near Belmont Road just south of the township, one person from the vehicle had managed to get themselves out of the car after it came to rest.
In other news
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a crew of paramedics was dispatched to the rollover shortly after 10.30am.
"One patient had self-extricated," the spokesperson said.
They didn't require transport for further treatment.
The Rural Fire Service was on scene and police were en route, NSW Police confirmed.
Traffic slowed at Jugiong as a result, with one of the northbound lanes closed while the vehicle was salvaged. Both lanes were opened around 1.30pm.
The Transport Management Centre advised travellers to exercise caution and reduce their speed while passing the crash site.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.