IT WAS a manic couple of minutes where disappointment was soon replaced by ecstasy after Wagga's Zara Hamilton officially became a GWS Giant on Wednesday.
After being overlooked in the AFLW Draft, having chosen Victoria as her region of choice, the 17-year-old was shattered and resolve to use it as motivation to prove people wrong.
Advertisement
The mood in the family's Turvey Park home soon changed for the better when Giants coach Cam Bernasconi texted immediately after the draft to say they have picked her up as an undrafted free agent.
"Cam texted me as soon as it (draft) was over and said 'don't stress, we saw you slid through and we're so excited to pick you up at the Giants," Hamilton said.
"I had some family around and we were watching it. I was disappointed and not sure what to do, it made me think I'll work harder and go for the draft again next year, but luckily the Giants saved me from that.
"I said to Cam I'm keen to work hard at the Giants and prove everyone wrong. I've got the opportunity and now I want to take it, as I know what it feels like to miss out.
"I'm even more grateful now to get to a club. It puts more perspective with things and I feel for the girls who didn't get drafted."
OTHER NEWS
Hamilton has been part of the Giants Academy and most recently has played her football with Murray Bushrangers.
She already has a strong relationship with Bernasconi, in his first year as AFLW coach after being a coach in the academy.
"It was sort of a surprise (not to get drafted), some clubs do give you an indication of interest but on draft night it can go lots of ways," Hamilton said.
"I did get a call from a few clubs after draft night to say they were impressed with my interviews, and got offered a couple of train-ons at clubs, but the Giants opportunity was too good not to accept.
"A lot changed in one night, everything changes for a reason and it's going to be great for my footy career.
"Cam said as much as he was disappointed for me I wasn't picked up in the Victorian draft, they were fist bumping I could go there."
The Giants had always held Hamilton in high regard, who can play inside midfield, wing or half back.
"We were stoked to be able to draft Zara as a free agent after the draft, as we rated her as a first round talent," the Giants recruitment team said in a statement on Thursday night.
Hamilton travelled to Bushrangers training in Wangaratta each week with fellow Wagga product Ally Morphett.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.