The 'next man up' philosophy can be a cliche, but it's one Jonathan Male has embraced for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this season.
The fourth-placed Goannas have battled injuries, and finding another reliable goal kicking option to complement full forward Trent Castles.
Male, 20, has stepped up with 19 goals playing on the wing, and he said the added responsibility has given him a lot of confidence.
"I feel like I'm having a bigger impact. Last year (his first season at the club) I collected a lot of footy, but wasn't as impactful on the scoreboard or setting up more score involvements this year," he said.
"I played on the wing most of last year and I've got used to that position. Getting to know the players better, they get me the ball a lot more now and I've got more confidence in my game."
Albury-based Male has become adept at reading the play and understanding when the best opportunities are to move forward and catch defences unawares.
"I like to go down back to help, but in transition I like to read it into the forward line and Rowey (coach Jeremy Rowe) is happy for me to hit the scoreboard," he said.
"I've got that license to push forward and try and read it as it comes in on the rebound.
"We've had a lot off injuries and when Castles has been out we haven't had a lot of goal kickers. I played forward a fair bit in juniors and I've got that back into my game, which is good."
Rowe said he has been rapt with Male's ability to stand up week to week.
"With injuries you hope others step up and Jono is one of those," Rowe said.
"He, along with Ryan Turnbull and Harry Collins represent our top three contributors this year for sure."
The Goannas head into Saturday's clash with Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on the back of a 72-point win at Griffith, while the Tigers are looking to build on ending Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's unbeaten run.
Nick McCormack is back to start a four-week stretch of games where he will be available, Brayden Ambler and Matt Collins also return and Christian Palombi is available for the rest of the year after missing much of the campaign due to soccer commitments in Canberra.
The Tigers will be without young midfielder Patrick Ryan, named last week's rising star, due to an ankle injury suffered in school football.
A win would put the Tigers just one game behind the Goannas in the race for a top five spot.
Coach Murray Stephenson said he expects Brady Morton, moved down back last week, to be the main option to go to Castles.
"He'll play a role on Trent for a couple of reasons, his best footy is probably played down there and it's where he's most valuable for our side," Stephenson said.
"We'd like to play three tall forwards but if his best footy is down there, why not play him there?
"Last week was probably the first game of year where we've had an even spread of contributors.
"Every bloke played their role really well which was the most pleasing thing, because at stages this year it's been left to too few.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
