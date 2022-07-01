South Wagga are the latest team to find themselves in the Pascoe Cup top four and they have every intention of remaining there.
The Warriors clash this Sunday against Henwood Park, with the two sides having a shooutout in round two as South Wagga took the three points with a 5-4 victory over the Hawks.
Advertisement
Henwood Park come into the match on the back of a 4-0 victory over Young, while South Wagga is attempting to record their third win in a row after defeating Cootamundra and Wagga United.
South Wagga coach Andy Heller has been pleased with the recent form his side has been in.
"We have been getting some good results," Heller said.
"The last few games we have been getting wins and turning good performances into three points."
Heading into their clash against the Hawks, Heller is very much aware of how dangerous Henwood Park can be up forward.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
"Henwood Park are always a good attacking side," he said.
"It's a close league this year so you have got to treat your opposition with respect and get the job done."
South Wagga have flown a bit under the radar so far this season however have only lost the two games to Tolland and Hanwood.
They have also been the only team to score against ladder leaders Hanwood with Heller therefore believing that his side deserves their top four position.
"I think our performances so far warrant staying in the top four," he said.
"We have only lost twice all season and we have drawn two games within the last minute.
"We have had to work so hard to get there, now it is just a case of staying there."
Henwood Park has been one of the highest scoring teams so far this Pascoe Cup season but they have also had quite a few goals scored against them.
Heading into round 11, only Cootamundra have more goals scored against them, and Heller is hoping that his backline would stay strong against an attacking Hawks forward line.
"Whenever you play Henwood Park they have always got a strong forward line," he said.
Advertisement
"But they have also let in a few goals this season.
"We haven't been letting in a lot of goals and have been scoring plenty.
"If we just stick to our game plan, we would hope that we can take the three points."
South Wagga has been boosted by the great form of striker Nick Forsyth as well as the return of captain Luke Nichols, whose leadership has been a welcome addition for the Warriors side.
"We are pretty much at full strength in first grade," Heller said.
"We have got players all over the park who have been fantastic.
Advertisement
"We have struggled to get a consistent eleven out there, but every week we have put a first grade quality side out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.