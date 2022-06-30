SHE had to wait a little longer than most, but the dream of Wagga schoolgirl Zara Hamilton has come true.
Greater Western Sydney (GWS) announced the signing of Hamilton on Thursday night.
The Giants swooped on Hamilton as an undrafted free agent after she was unsuccessful in finding a home in Wednesday night's AFL Women's (AFLW) Draft.
The disappointment of Wednesday night did not last long and quickly turned to elation for Hamilton as the Giants offered her a contract.
The Giants were thrilled to be able to have Hamilton on board.
"We were stoked to be able to draft Zara as a free agent after the draft as we rated her as a first round talent," the Giants recruitment team said in a statement.
"Zara has been a member of our Riverina Academy while also playing for the Bushrangers and Belconnen.
"She is an excellent athlete, who can play inside mid, wing or half back."
The Giants were unable to select Hamilton on Wednesday night after she opted for the Victorian pool.
The Giants passed on their final pick, selection 87, and were quick to get in touch and offer her a lifeline.
She will be reunited with new Giants AFLW coach Cam Bernasconi, who she had a lot to do with through his previous role with the Giants Academy.
The Giants described Hamilton as a versatile player, who is comfortable on the wing or as an inside midfielder. They believe she potentially has scope as a forward too.
They said she covers the ground 'really well', finds a lot of the footy and has a powerful boot into attack.
Hamilton admitted in the lead up to the draft that finding an AFLW home would be a dream come true.
"I only really picked up the footy to play when I was in year six in the Paul Kelly Cup . Ever since I fell in love with the competitive nature," Hamilton said this week.
"When the AFLW started I never dreamed I might be able to get there one day. It would be a dream come true."
