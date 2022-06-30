The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Zara Hamilton's dream comes true as Greater Western Sydney (GWS) arrive with AFLW lifeline

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DREAM COME TRUE: Wagga footballer Zara Hamilton has been picked up by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants. Picture: Madeline Begley

SHE had to wait a little longer than most, but the dream of Wagga schoolgirl Zara Hamilton has come true.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.