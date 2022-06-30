After a second on debut, Mirrool trainer-driver Stephen Maguire hopes Unlucky will be better for the race experience and can go one better at Wagga.
Maguire thought the two-year-old filly got lost on the big Riverina Paceway circuit, but hopes time will be her friend after drawing well on Friday.
Advertisement
"She got a bit lost on the turn and when she straightened up she realised she had to get going and I thought she hit the line good," Maguire said.
"She is going to take a couple of runs to learn but it is all about.
"She still has a bit to learn yet but if she gets around and does everything right then I'll be happy.
Unlucky will start from barrier two in the opening event on the card.
Maguire also lines up Noble Trick.
After two seconds to begin his campaign, the three-year-old added to his strong record with a win at Young last week.
Maguire was impressed with his efforts to rate a mile rate of 1:57.4 and hopes he can back it up.
"He's going ok," he said.
"He shouldn't be far away."
READ MORE
Noble Trick has now won four of his 14 starts with another four minor placings and has only missed the placings once in his last eight starts.
He was placed at group two level last season, and Maguire is waiting to see how the season progresses before trying to pencil in too many plans.
"He's eligible for the Breeders Challenge and the Blue series so I'll just have to see how he's going when they come around and work out if he's going good enough to take it on or just poke around and pick up a few around here," he said.
Noble Trick has drawn three but things won't be easy in an up to 47 ratings pace where all of the 10 starters have won at least once in their last five starts.
The first of nine races is at 12.07pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.