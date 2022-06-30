The Daily Advertiser
Stephen Maguire looking to strike it lucky at Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 30 2022 - 6:00am
Stephen Maguire is chasing back-to-back wins with Noble Trick at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

After a second on debut, Mirrool trainer-driver Stephen Maguire hopes Unlucky will be better for the race experience and can go one better at Wagga.

