ON THE PACE: Broodmare attracts big interest at sale

TREASURE Me topped the Yirribee Pacing Stud dispersal sale after being sold for $99,000.
Owner Rod Woodhouse was pleased with the sale, with the almost six-figure amount for a broodmare believed to be a sales record.
Advertisement
"I'm happy and I'm sad but I'm ready to move on," Woodhouse said.
"There is still seven weanlings to be sold and about 20 mares but I don't mind if I keep a few of them to give me something to look at."
The sale of the property is yet to be finalised but is expected in the next few days.
Treasure Me's Downbythseaside weanling colt also sold for $52,000.
****
DAVID Kennedy struck group three success at Melton on Saturday night but not with the horse most expected.
Group one winner Rocknroll Runa finished ninth after getting caught in traffic after starting from the second row, however stablemate Delightful Angel was able to sprint lane her way to victory.
After a third in her heat, the daughter of group one winner Distant Memory took advantage of a good draw to bring up her biggest win to date.
She is now chasing more metropolitan success at Shepparton on Saturday.
Delightful Angel has come up with barrier seven in a mares race while Rocknroll Runa is also looking to bounce back.
Keith Kenna's Barrett and Brooke McPherson's Ultimate Hughey are in the same race as Rocknroll Runa while McPherson also has Wild Imagination engaged.
****
FORMER Temora horesman Rickie Alchin added to his group one tally at Redcliffe on Saturday night.
Tardelli made it seven wins, and a third, from eight starts after success in the Redcliffe Yearling Sales Series Final.
It was Tardelli's second group one success after winning the Bathurst Gold Crown in March.
Advertisement
****
FAIRY Tinkabell led a Riverina-owned quinella in the group three feature at Menangle on Saturday.
Fairy Tinkabell was able to lead throughout as he brought up her third group success. She held off B K Swy to win by 1.1 metres.
****
BLAKE Jones was named a surprise winner of the Southwest and Riverina driving premiership on Saturday.
Advertisement
Jackson Painting finished 10.5 wins ahead of Jones but wasn't given out the award at the new-look function night.
Six clubs as well as the Southwest and Riverina Association came together for the function.
Sports Bounty was named Southwest and Riverina Association Horse of the Year, Shes A Carribean Two-year-old of the Year and Girls Love Pearls Three-year-old of the Year.
****
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.07pm.
Advertisement
It's the first meeting in the region since prizemoney increased on July 1 with each race worth $9,792.
Leeton races on Tuesday with the prizemoney for B category meetings remaining at $6,936.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.