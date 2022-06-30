The Daily Advertiser
Leeton's Adam Raso to miss the remainder of season following verdict from disciplinary committee

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
SEASON OVER: Adam Raso (right) is set to miss the remainder of the Pascoe Cup season following the suspension handed down to him this week.

Leeton's Adam Raso is set to miss the remainder of this year's Pascoe Cup after receiving a massive 13-game suspension.

