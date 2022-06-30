Leeton's Adam Raso is set to miss the remainder of this year's Pascoe Cup after receiving a massive 13-game suspension.
Raso has been hit with the suspension from Football Wagga's disciplinary committee for his tackle on Hanwood's Anthony Agresta that resulted in a broken leg.
Advertisement
Raso was red-carded following the incident, that led the top of the table clash being abandoned after just 30 minutes.
Football Wagga operations manager David Merlino confirmed this week that the disciplinary committee had made the decision based off the referees report and the guide provided by Football NSW.
Once a referees report has been submitted, the committee then looks at what the red card has been issued for and using the grievance and disciplinary regulations as a guide, will suspend the player for the amount of fixtures that is recommended.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Raso sat out of his side's victory over Tolland on Sunday, but will now miss the remaining eight regular season fixtures as well as any finals that Leeton contest.
A deflated Leeton president Rod Harrison said the club was disappointed in the suspension handed down to Raso.
"We find it very difficult that a suspension can be handed out purely on a report from a referee and you get no chance to appeal," Harrison said.
"There is no appeal system that you can go and pledge your case with.
"They purely go off the referees report and unfortunately sometimes the referee can see it a different way to what other people see.
"He has played 96 minutes of football and now he is out until next season."
Raso sat out the beginning of Leeton's season before playing his first game over the long weekend scoring four goals as part of his side's 10-1 victory over Cootamundra.
Harrison said that they are perplexed by the grading of the tackle with incidents in the past drawing far lesser suspensions.
"It is unfortunate that injuries such as broken legs happen in soccer," he said.
"But it is not an uncommon thing, accidents do happen in football.
"Our thoughts are still with Anthony and we are wishing him all the best for his rehab.
"But I think the frustrating thing is that we have heard of people that have broken legs in tackles before and their suspensions have not been as harsh as what this one has been."
Advertisement
Harrison noted that Raso has been an exemplary player for Leeton with no history of vicious acts on the field.
"Adam has been a player that has played with our club most of his soccer life," he said.
"He has never been issued a red card before.
"He has won numerous player of the year and club awards.
"He is not a vicious player."
Due to the suspension being handed down to Raso being a minimum recommendation for the grading, Leeton have limited rights to appeal however are investigating whether they will be able to challenge the suspension.
Advertisement
"It is unfortunate that there has been a serious injury come out of it," Harrison said.
"But he doesn't deserve 13 weeks for it.
"We are looking into the allegations and the report from the referee and whether there is a process to challenge that."
The second placed Leeton travels to Wagga this Sunday where they are set to face off against Lake Albert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.