Wagga City Council has officially adopted its long-term plan for the region's future, after councillors fended off late attempts from residents seeking to change the document.
Councillors voted on Monday night to adopt the revised Community Strategic Plan 2040 (CSP), which outlines the council's blueprint of what kind of city Wagga will be in 20 years.
The document is considered one of the most important and powerful for local governments, as each decision the council makes must be in some way tied to the goals outlined in the plan.
Four key words form the crux of the document adopted on Monday, which sets a target of ensuring Wagga will be a "thriving, innovative, connected and inclusive" city in 2040.
Addressing the meeting, local residents Keith Roberts and Patricia Murray, called for the CSP to be updated to include 'sustainability' as the plan's fifth guiding principle.
The pair said while they were largely supportive of the document, they felt it did not adequately address environmental issues.
"We think that the CSP is pretty good, but we also think it could be better," Mr Roberts said.
"There has been increasing momentum in our community with climate change entering into the lived experiences for us all and we think it's important to highlight that in this plan."
On the other side of the spectrum, former councillor Paul Funnell also addressed the meeting and said he was "bewildered" by the plan.
Mr Funnell said he felt the lack of community consultation was evident and accused the document of being defined by left wing agendas that do not reflect the desires of Wagga residents.
"Pursuing carbon neutrals by a set date is not what is keeping people up at night," he said.
Councillors recognised the concerns put forward but said they did not feel they warranted an overhaul to the document, which must be adopted by June 30 to meet NSW government guidelines.
"The CSP is an impossible task because it has to speak for the community ... so the document will undoubtedly have aspects that some people do not agree with," Cr Dan Hayes said.
"The staff went through all the feedback and tried to find the balance needed and I think they've done that."
Seven councillors voted to adopt the document. Cr Mick Henderson voted against and Cr Dallas Tout was away.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
