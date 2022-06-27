The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber • Photos

Inspiring migrants celebrated at Multicultural Council of Wagga's Refugee Week event at Henschke Primary School

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
June 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY: Iraqi-born Qasim Smoqi with his children Arjiwan, 7, Aylin, 10, and Ayyan, 3, at the Refugee Week celebration. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga's vibrant and diverse refugee community came together over the weekend to celebrate their shared experiences and new lives in the Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.