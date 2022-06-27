Wagga's vibrant and diverse refugee community came together over the weekend to celebrate their shared experiences and new lives in the Riverina.
More than 1500 people attended the Multicultural Council of Wagga's Refugee Week event at Henschke Primary School on Saturday.
Belinda Crain, the multicultural council's chief executive officer, said despite some early rain the mood on the day was wonderful.
"There were so many happy faces and it was just a lovely, warm environment," she said.
From Afghanistan and Iraq to Burma and Burundi, Ms Crain said the event showcased the huge variety of cultures that now make up Wagga.
Attendees took part in craft activities, jumped on rides, tasted cultural food, explored fire trucks and enjoyed traditional tunes over the course of the day.
Ms Crain said it was a great way to show Wagga's refugee community that they are welcome and encouraged residents to continue opening their hearts to the new arrivals.
"Their contribution, their vibrance and their sense of kindness is a benefit to the whole of Wagga," she said.
"It's about giving them a fair go. Maybe their language is a barrier but try and communicate in other ways - a simple smile gives joy to most people."
The event was followed up by a multi-faith prayer service on Sunday, where Christians, Catholics, Muslims, Baha'is and more gathered to pray for peace.
Held in San Isidore, the service was attended by more than 200 residents and organiser Joan Saboisky said it captured the "common humanity" between the religions.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
