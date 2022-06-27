The Daily Advertiser
New locally-owned gym confirmed for Estella Shopping Centre

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:59am, first published June 27 2022 - 7:00am
PLANS CONFIRMED: Snap Fitness has been confirmed for Estella's new shopping centre on Rainbow Drive and Avocet Drive. Picture: Madeline Begley

SNAP Fitness Wagga owner Nic Gannon has confirmed a new gym will open its doors next year at Estella's new shopping centre precinct.

