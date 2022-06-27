SNAP Fitness Wagga owner Nic Gannon has confirmed a new gym will open its doors next year at Estella's new shopping centre precinct.
The multimillion-dollar development will be home to a brand new Snap Fitness centre, a locally-owned and operated gym franchise, joining a liquor store and supermarket.
Mr Gannon said a gym comes as good news for the suburb, which is currently without one.
"I think the Northern suburbs deserve a gym out there," he said.
"Most people are travelling over the bridge to go to work or to do their shopping or to just do anything so it's going to be great to have the shopping centre out there and it's awesome to know that the gym is going to be a part of it.
"I think the locals out there deserve that."
Mr Gannon said the gym will likely open its doors to the public between nine and 12 months time.
"So, we're probably looking to open that one between March to June next year," he said.
The gym will be similar to the one in Lake Albert, but with an extra focus on mums.
"We probably do have a few things up our sleeve that we want to put in there like a sauna and a hot and cold plunge pool," Mr Gannon said.
Similar to the one in Lake Albert, the new Snap Fitness centre will be locally run and operated by Mr Gannon, which he said is another win for the community.
"We're hoping to see locals getting out there and supporting local," he said.
The existing Wagga Snap Fitness team will be spread across the two gyms, with some new jobs potentially on the horizon.
"We will definitely be looking to create new jobs, absolutely," Mr Gannon said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
