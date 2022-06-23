The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga union delegate Natalie Ellis said Wagga nurses will continue to take action until their demands are met

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENOUGH: Wagga nurse and NSWNMA delegate Natalie Ellis said that nurses have lost faith in the current government. Picture: Les Smith

As yet another NSW union announces industrial action for next week, Wagga public sector workers say more strikes will take place unless the government will come to the table.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.