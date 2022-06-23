A new trial by a major charity is set to bring free laundry and cleaning services to people doing it tough across Wagga.
Not-for-profit Orange Sky has announced that it is looking for volunteers to operate it's new 'Laundromat of the Future'.
The charity will partner with local service Splash Launderette to deliver free laundry services, and importantly a place where people can get some human interaction.
Orange sky was founded in Brisbane in 2014 by two 20-year-old mates, Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett, who had the crazy idea to put some washers and dryers in the back of a van and go around washing clothes for free.
"What we wanted to do back then was to improve hygiene standards, but what we realised was that while the washing was on there was nothing to do except sit down and have a chat," said Nic Marchesi.
"So, we rewrote orange sky's mission to 'positively connecting communities', and how we do that around Australia and New Zealand is providing those really basic things like laundry and showers, but importantly, awesome conversations while the washing is on."
Orange Sky now has 36 vans across 25 locations, but their new service aims to break into other areas that they haven't reached yet and that are still beset by many of the same problems as the major cities.
"Orange Sky could be helping a lot more people ... the 'Laundry of the Future' project is looking at how Orange Sky can help without a van," said Mr Marchesi.
A trial has been running in Toowoomba, Queensland, and now Wagga is set to be one of three new locations alongside Dolby and Castlemaine.
"We've identified that a lot of people in need in Wagga Wagga," Mr Marchesi said.
People will eventually be able to go to one of three Splash Launderette locations in Wagga at designated times, and get their washing down for free.
Splash Launderette proprietor Rod Krause said people will be able to 'pay it forward' using the laundromat's payment system, donating a free wash for someone who comes along in the future.
"The important thing is helping out those in need. Particularly with the cost of living, there are plenty of people out there who struggle to make ends meet ... it's nice to do nice things, but it's much better to help those who desperately need it," he said.
One in 200 people are classified as homeless in Australia and 1 in 5 people have experienced homelessness at some stage in their life, said Mr Marchesi, and the regions are not immune to the problem.
"With the cost of living going up, people are moving out to the regions ... It is a bit of a perfect storm for communities that are doing it tough," he said.
"We know there are a number of suburbs within Wagga that are severely disadvantaged, with the Index for Relative Socioeconomic Disadvantage revealing some suburbs within Wagga are the most disadvantaged in the whole of Australia."
Orange Sky are hoping the scheme will be up and running by mid-July and are calling for volunteers. Go to orangesky.org.au to find out more.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
