Revenue NSW data shows only 18 per cent of the Riverina Region's public health order, COVID-19 fines have been paid

By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
FINES ISSUED: Police stopping drivers on the a NSW Highway. Picture: Marina Neil

Data from Revenue NSW has revealed that only 18 per cent of public health order fines issued throughout the Riverina have been paid.

