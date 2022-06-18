The Rock-Yerong Creek cemented their spot inside the Farrer League top three with a big second half on Saturday.
The Magpies kicked six goals to Barellan's two in the second half as they ran out winners, 11.4 (70) to 7.8 (50) at Victoria Park.
Todd Hannam continued his strong season with a brilliant four-goal display from centre-half-forward to lead the Magpies to an important win.
The win moves the Magpies a game clear in fourth spot, while the Two Blues cling onto their place inside the top five now by two points.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said the Magpies knew how important the win over Barellan was.
"It's huge. We've obviously talked about finals as a goal and recognise that today was pretty important, we were equal points with Barellan going into today so that gives us a bit of breathing space that we haven't had all year," Russell said.
Barellan matched it with the Magpies early and went into half-time up by two points.
Eventually the Magpies' class shone, as they started to prove more efficient going forward.
They kicked three goals to one in the third term to establish a 17-point buffer, before cementing the win with a similar effort in the final term.
Russell believes the Magpies got better in a couple of key areas after the break.
"In the first half, we were getting a lot of the footy and working well but probably just that forward connection, we weren't real great at working it to Todd (Hannam) or James Roberts," he said.
"We were able to clean that up a little bit and give ourselves better looks. I thought our boys' pressure lifted when we needed to as well."
Russell said Barellan made them earn the win.
"We got going again in the third quarter, got on top and finished off in the last. We probably could have got on top a bit more but Barellan, they're a tough team and probably match up on us really well, to be honest," he said.
"Bigger bodies and have that similarity to us."
It was a tough day at the office for Barellan, who had two players back up from reserve grade after a couple of late withdrawals, including speedy wingman Hugh McKenzie.
Coach Alex Lawder also went down in the third term with a knee injury, making it hard for the Two Blues as they eventually ran out of legs.
Matt Clark-Kell won high praise within the Magpies for his tagging job on Barellan gun Sean Ellis, while Hannam, Noah Budd, Cody Cool and Riley Budd were other standouts.
Ben Cleaver and Kabe Stockton were Barellan's best.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 2.2 5.3 8.4 11.4 (70)
Barellan Two Blues 2.2 5.5 6.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: T.Hannam 4, J.Roberts 3, J.Hancock 1, N.Budd 1, R.Budd 1, W.Adams 1; Barellan Two Blues: J.Mccabe 2, B.Cleaver 2, R.Irvin 1, J.Whyte 1, D.Schmetzer 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: M.Clark-Kell, T.Hannam, N.Budd, R.Budd, J.Hancock, C.Cool; Barellan Two Blues: B.Cleaver, J.Mccabe, M.Irvin, K.Stockton, J.Brittliff, R.Irvin
