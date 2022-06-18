The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Turvey Park grits out scrappy win over MCUE

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 18 2022 - 10:19am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: Lachlan Leary kicked two goals in Turvey Park's win over MCUE. Picture: Les Smith

It wasn't a game anyone would put in a time capsule, but Turvey Park emerged with a one point win which ticked plenty of important boxes against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.