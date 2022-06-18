NORTH Wagga soared into the Farrer League top five for the first time this year with a 58-point thrashing of Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Saints ended the Jets short yet surprising three-game streak over them in resounding fashion, winning 14.16 (100) to 6.6 (42) at McPherson Oval.
North Wagga led by five points at the main break but ran rampant in the second half with nine goals to one.
In a sign of the home team's dominance after half-time, the Saints enjoyed 18 scoring shots to five, as the Jets managed just the one goal for the second half.
It was the Jets' place in the top five that the Saints took, climbing to fourth place after a slow, and at times, shaky start to the year.
But with eight rounds remaining and now firmly placed inside the top five, the Saints are poised to strike.
"I'm hoping so. I'm not going to get too confident just yet," North Wagga coach Cayden Winter said.
"I feel like we're all starting to really get on the same page now. Our continuity with obviously Parksy in the ruck to our midfielders, moving forward and how we want to play footy, everyone's on the same page now, which is good."
North Wagga, until Saturday, had not beaten the Jets since their premiership year back in 2019.
The Jets had sprung an upset on the Saints in their past three meetings and North Wagga enjoyed getting one back on them on Saturday.
"It was obviously a talking point and a bit of a driving factor for us boys this week," Winter said.
"From training to Tuesday all the boys were up and about and you could just sense they were ready for the game."
Winter singled out praise for the ruck work of first-year Saint, Matt Parks.
He believes his work in the middle, getting over counterpart Lachie Jones was pivotal in taking the four points.
"I think we won it in the middle. I rate Lachie Jones as probably the premier big man in the competition but Parksy's ruck work today was sublime," he said.
"It was a great to be apart of and be underneath him. He dominated the ruck all day and I think that's where it was won and lost.
"We then locked it in our half for most of the game."
Kane Flack continued his good form with another dominant display through the midfield and was closely followed by Winter.
Xavier Lyons also won plenty of the footy across half-back and drifted forward to kick two goals.
The only concern for North Wagga was a couple of injuries with Corey Watt (ankle) and Dyl McDermott (shoulder) both expected to be touch and go for next Saturday's clash with Marrar.
The Jets, who slipped to seventh spot with the loss, were well served by experienced pair Sam Fisher and Josh Avis in the defeat.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 3.4 5.7 10.16 14.16 (100)
Northern Jets 2.2 5.2 5.4 6.6 (42)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: T.Nejman 3, N.Dennis 3, K.Flack 3, X.Lyons 2, M.Thomas 1, B.Keith 1, C.Winter 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 3, J.Fisher 2, J.Bell 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.Flack, C.Winter, M.Parks, J.Thompson, B.Alexander, J.Flood; Northern Jets: S.Fisher, J.Avis, S.Clemson, T.Roscarel, B.Johnstone, H.Grinter
