The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

North Wagga move into the Farrer League top five with a big win over Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 18 2022 - 11:53am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG GAME: North Wagga ruckman Matt Parks played an influential role in the win over Northern Jets on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

NORTH Wagga soared into the Farrer League top five for the first time this year with a 58-point thrashing of Northern Jets on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.