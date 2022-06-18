"The very high demand for paramedics was driven largely by the Omicron wave of COVID-19 and the return of the normal paramedic workload in the community with an increase in car accidents, assaults, falls and other activity related call outs," a NSW Ambulance spokesman said. "We acknowledge and thank our staff for their incredible efforts to keep the community safe and deliver high quality care to our community during one of the most challenging periods of the pandemic.