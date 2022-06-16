The Daily Advertiser
What's on

The Art Factory, artists and Wagga Art Gallery present Dystopian Universe thanks to Regional Artist Development Program

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:33am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTER THIS WORLD: Artist Allison Davis from Coolamon with her untitled clay and mixed media artwork presented as an alien apocalypse. Picture: Hayley Wilkinson

While their artworks may depict the end of the world, a new art exhibition has given four artists an exciting opportunity to present their passions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.