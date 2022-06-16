While their artworks may depict the end of the world, a new art exhibition has given four artists an exciting opportunity to present their passions.
Dystopian Universe is an immersive exhibition at Wagga's art gallery curated by resident artists from The Art Factory, which supports the professional development of artists with a disability.
For Allison Davis from Coolamon, who has been creating art since she could hold a crayon, this exhibit has come as a great, personal achievement.
"I've never had my first time in gallery space, which is what this is, which is really exciting," she said.
"[The art factory] is offering me a lot of opportunities and a lot of open doorways that I otherwise wouldn't have had if I hadn't stumbled upon this little group."
While her latest work is yet to be named, the vision is clear. She depicts the way in which the world would look if one day invaded by extra-terrestrial creatures.
The Art Factory worker Jordy Bos said Dystopian Universe is unlike any endeavour artists from her studio have done before.
"We've never done anything kind of dark before, and we thought it'd be a good opportunity to take advantage of, to black out a gallery space and do a dark show."
The exhibit was made possible by the Art Gallery's Regional Artist Development Program, which supports the development and provides opportunities to the awarded artists.
Art Gallery Director Dr Lee-Anne Hall said she had been looking forward to the return of The Art Factory, following their successful 2021 exhibition 5 Years.
"The Art Factory continues to foster the development of many of our region's talented artists, with the Art Gallery's residency providing participants with the opportunity to collaborate and develop new art-making ideas," Dr Hall said.
Dystopian Universe opens at 11am this Saturday 18 June 2022 at the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery E3 Art Space.
For more information visit waggaartgallery.com.au/whats-on.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
