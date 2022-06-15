Wagga City Council has backflipped on a controversial plan to install bike lanes between the kerb and parked cars along Beckwith Street.
Last year, the plan - part of the council's 56-kilometre active travel network - drew the ire of nearby residents who said there was a lack of consultation. However, the council denied the claims.
Since then, Wagga council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said there has been a lot of consultation with Beckwith Street residents.
"Active transport became a hot topic on that street in terms of where it was going to go," Mr Faulkner said.
"Council wanted to put it against the kerb and gutter and have the vehicles park further out but, after consultation, we've changed that around so vehicles will now park against the kerb and there will be bike lanes on the roadside," he said.
Concerned Beckwith Street resident Eric Board welcomed the move and said it was "great news".
"That's the way it is now and it won't impact on us residents," he said.
"It also won't affect the cyclists, because they are well away from the cars. Beckwith is quite a wide street, so there is plenty of room to have a full-width road and still have plenty of room for parking and bikes as well."
It comes as the council announces plans to fix the notorious Beckwith and Kincaid intersection. The intersection has been a problem for years, but Mr Faulkner said the issue had intensified following several crashes in the last six months alone.
To fix the problem, the council has announced plans to narrow the intersection along Kincaid Street, to improve line of sight for motorists.
"We are looking to improve sight lines and bringing the traffic islands further out so drivers can see down Kincaid Street better," Mr Faulkner said.
He said the council would also consider switching out the give way signs at the intersection for stop signs. "That will certainly improve the intersection from a road safety point of view," he said.
Mr Board agreed stop signs will help, but suggested an even better fix - traffic lights. "They would be a great idea. It's human nature that few people tend to go through traffic lights, but they tend to go through stop signs," he said.
There are plans to install traffic lights at either end of the Gobbagombalin Bridge in the next two years and Mr Faulkner said this will help fix the problem. These will be installed along the Olympic Highway at the intersections with Old Narrandera Road and Travers Street.
"The modelling shows the traffic will actually decrease along Kincaid as a result of that," Mr Faulkner said.
The planned Kincaid Street upgrade is set to take place before the year's end.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
