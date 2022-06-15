The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga's bike travel plan changes gear as council prepares to fix notorious intersection

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 15 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY CONCERNS: Beckwith Street resident Eric Board, pictured in 2021 after raising concerns over proposed position of bike lanes on the busy thoroughfare.

Wagga City Council has backflipped on a controversial plan to install bike lanes between the kerb and parked cars along Beckwith Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.