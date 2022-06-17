While the prevalence of COVID-19 has subsided across the news cycle, the virus proceeds to run rampant throughout the community.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District continues to record hundreds of new cases every day, with 361 COVID infections reported by NSW Health within the 24 hours until Thursday, June 16.
Advertisement
Doctors fear that residents may be at risk of catching COVID-19 and the winter influenza at the same time, with the rapid 'normalisation' of the virus leading many to reduce their precautionary measures.
In other news
Glenrock Country Practice GP Ayman Shenouda explained that the laxed attitudes of some continue to place medical staff and members of the community at risk, with only 64.1 per cent of NSW residents having received the third dose of a relevant vaccination.
"Our worries at the moment is if people get the COVID and the flu together, it's bad news," he said.
"We want people to do three things. Take the COVID booster dose if they can and book in for that as soon as they can, take the flu Vax if they can, and keep social distancing in areas that are very populated."
On Friday, the Glenrock Country Practice was without two of its general practitioners after they both tested positive for the virus.
As members of the community, it's entirely possible that the doctors acquired COVID-19 outside of the surgery.
However, their absence proves a timely reminder for patients not to present at a medical practice or emergency department if exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
"We've noticed that over the last three or four weeks, our patients want access to general practice for face-to-face although they have flu-like symptoms," Dr Shenouda said.
"The advice is still if you have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and have a consultation with your doctor on the phone... we still don't want people with flu symptoms, or having the flu, to come into their general practice."
While placing the health and safety of staff and potentially vulnerable members of the community at risk, Dr Shenouda said several patients presenting flu-like symptoms have caused verbal altercations when denied a face-to-face appointment.
"The receptionists are coping it and I feel sorry for them and the medical staff because they're trying to help the patients, they're not trying to make them feel rejected," he said.
"We are trying to accommodate patients with a shortage of staff, that's what we all practice are trying to do.
"On the other hand, we need the respect from patients and understanding that this is for their service, and we need to get through this all together."
Advertisement
In the 24-hour reporting period to 4pm on Thursday, June 16, 8,355 new COVID-19 cases were recorded statewide, with 83,352 cases known to be active throughout NSW.
According to the latest figures, 1,372 NSW residents are hospitalised with the virus, with 42 admitted to intensive care and 19 requiring ventilation.
Eight people were reported to have died, bringing the total number of deaths reported in NSW since the start of the pandemic to 3,362.
According to the latest data from NSW Health:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.