Man, woman charged over alleged car and bank card thefts

A Wodonga man and Chiltern woman have been charged after a car was stolen from an Albury home this week.
NSW Police said sometime after 4pm on Monday, June 13, a Holden Captiva station wagon was taken from an Alison Court property.
Advertisement
Murray River Police District officers located the vehicle in a Volt Lane car park about 7am on Wednesday, June 15.
In other news
"Following further inquiries, police attended a nearby hotel on Smollett Street, just before 12.20pm that day, where they seized a small quantity of methylamphetamine, $1150 cash, a laser pointer and identification and credit cards believed to have been stolen, as well as clothing relevant to the investigation," police said in a statement.
"Police also seized number plates used to obscure vehicle plates from detection and cameras.
"A man, aged 25 and a woman, aged 31, were arrested at the scene and taken to Albury Police Station."
The man was charged with five offences - drive conveyance without consent of owner, receive property - theft - serious indictable offence, possess prohibited drug, goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not motor vehicle), and, deal with property proceeds of crime.
The woman was charged with possess prohibited drug, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not motor vehicle).
Both were granted conditional bail to appear at Albury Local Court on July 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.