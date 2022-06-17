The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Riverina quintet look to use Allies selection to press claims for higher honours

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
June 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG OPPORTUNITY: Nick Madden, Luke Lawrence and Luke Fellows are among five Riverina players selected for the Allies side. Picture: Jon Tuxworth

MISSING Allies selection by a whisker last year stuck in the back of Luke Fellows' mind as he willed himself through tough pre-season runs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.