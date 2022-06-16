SHE started as a tiny seven-year-old, playing battling bigger players in under-16s alongside her triplet sisters.
Fast forward two decades, and Marrar stalwart Tara Taylor will celebrate 250 club games as one of the young Bombers' experienced heads on Saturday at East Wagga Kooringal.
The centre courter was a foundation junior at 'The Hangar' when an under-16 team was formed.
The hard yards playing against older girls paid off when she and her sisters, Deanna and Emma, made three grand finals, winning one in 2009.
Now 27, Taylor is proud to have remained at the one club and is hoping to help guide the Bombers to finals after a long absence.
"It's just a really good social club and most of my family have been out there, I met my boyfriend there," Taylor said.
"I started playing there because my older brothers (Clint and Mitch) played footy. They were looking to start up a junior netball club and needed numbers.
"It's a bit easier for mum and dad to work with one club and I'm a triplet, so we were all playing out there as well.
"We we first started in under-16s, there was only four or so clubs who had junior netball.
"I was seven, and playing in an under 15 or 16 side. I had a few years struggling but it was all good experience, and the last few years we got into three grand finals.
"It's funny because when I came out of juniors straight into first grade I was the youngest player, and now I'm one of the more experienced ones."
Deanna still plays in A-reserves, while Emma has finished playing and is expecting another baby.
Tara has also done some coaching at the Bombers, but is now enjoying helping the young team through another year of development as a key player.
Should they beat the Hawks, Marrar is likely to join Northern Jets in equal fifth and position themselves for a shot at making the Farrer League finals.
"It will be good to try and get back up there again. We need to get those wins and stay in finals contention," she said.
Marrar (sixth, 3-5) is looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to Temora and the Jets.
Fourth-placed Coleambally hosts CSU (third) in the Farrer League match of the round, while Leeton-Whitton hosts Wagga Tigers in a crucial Riverina League clash.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
