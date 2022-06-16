The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Taylor celebrates 250 games and two decades as a Bomber

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:01am, first published June 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE DAY: Tara Taylor will play her 250th club match for Marrar on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

SHE started as a tiny seven-year-old, playing battling bigger players in under-16s alongside her triplet sisters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.