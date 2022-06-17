YOU miss every shot you don't take.
It's an adage, within reason, Collingullie-Glenfield Park has looked to adopt as they look to continue their rise in Saturday's blockbuster at Crossroads Oval.
Outright second spot on the ladder is the prize for the victor, with both teams sitting at 6-1 before their final match of the first round.
The Demons welcome back a host of key players at an ideal time, with Blake Harper, Andrew Clifford, Josh Gunning and James Kennedy all back in the fold.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park adopted a hard-nosed approach last year. But the addition of several quality and experienced recruits has given them scope to take more risks.
The addition of key forwards Clifford and Sam Stening has allowed the Demons to move the ball more quickly, while on-ballers Matt Klemke and Steve Jolliffe have made a major difference.
The versatile Harper is one player who has benefited directly. Last year he was lining up at full forward at times, but has returned to his favoured wing spot and has still kicked eight goals in six games.
"Last year our forward line was probably our weakest part, but we've picked up some very good forwards and that's allowed other guys to play more freely," Harper said.
"I can drift up there (forward line) and maybe get a mismatch. We're going to look for Steno (Stening) or Cliff (Clifford), but when they're double teamed it frees up small forwards or someone like myself.
"Last year I was playing most of my game at full forward. At least now I can go back onto the wing and I think I'm playing my best football there."
Harper said the players are enjoying a license to play more direct, which he feels is a by-product of strong recruiting and the mindset of new co-coach Nick Perryman.
"Nick says all the time you can't just play safe all the time, or go down the line," Harper said.
"If you feel you can take the game on, just do it and if it doesn't come off, so what. You'll never know until you take it on, and that's what Nick has drummed into us this year.
"I'm not saying we didn't have the players this year, but we've got more experienced players and that's allowed us to take the game on more.
"All teams want to play like that, but when it comes off it's no doubt nice to watch and fun to play."
Harper said their young backline standing up to the challenge, led by the likes of James Pope and Harry Radley, had been critical, and Gunning's return will further strengthen the defence.
Coolamon will welcome back key ball user Allister Clarke after he missed two games with a quad injury, with Campbell Mattingly (Giants Academy) out.
