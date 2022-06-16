East Wagga-Kooringal will welcome back four key players for Saturday's top of the table clash against Marrar.
Star full-forward Jarrad Boumann returns from a calf complaint, while Nathan Scott, Heath Northey and Jeremiah Lenisaurua are also back from injury.
Boumann has booted 19 goals from five appearances this season and returns after missing just the one game, a 14-point win over Northern Jets.
Marrar have also made a number of changes for the game, where the winner will take outright top spot on the ladder.
Mid-season signing Jordan Hedington comes in for his first game, while Harry Reynolds, Cal Gardner, Toby Lawler and Will Keogh are also back for the Bombers.
The two teams played out a thrilling draw in round one, with a Reid Gordon goal after the siren tying the scores.
