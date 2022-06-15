Letters: Why has Wagga Council's streetsweeper gone missing?

Why is it that we only see council's streetsweeper during the summer months when there is barely dust in the gutter, but never see it during autumn when the gutters are full of leaves?
How many end up in our stormwater system providing nutrients in water storages for algal growth?
I must say how edifying it has been to realise how many of your readers devour The DA and that some even respond to issues of concern to them.
I must say that all the critics seem to ignore the suggestion that the PM is personally responsible for every problem in the nation.
I understand how disappointed some people feel when their dreams and aspirations are dashed by circumstances beyond their control.
Promises that had been made about lowering electricity prices, easing the cost of living and interest rates and so on have now turned into pipe dreams.
The minister for man-made climate change is planning on increasing the number of unreliables - sometimes referred to as renewables - and decreasing the inputs of coal and gas in a futile attempt to lower electricity prices.
Some of us remember the days of power outages, formerly blackouts, and sure enough we will see them again.
My word of advice to the modern inexperienced is to buy a couple of boxes of candles and a 20-litre drum of Lighting Kerosene for your Aladdin lamp or Tilley lantern now, before the COVID pattern of panic buying sets in.
As of July 1, alcohol and nicotine taxes will automatically be increased as is the case every year, this when the everyday worker has recently copped increases in the interest rates, petrol pricing, groceries, etc.
I point to the automatic increases in alcohol and nicotine taxes for a specific reason and I fully support the responsible consumption of alcohol.
We, as Australians, in past years following a hard day's work, would often call into the local club for a couple of refreshing ales with workmates before heading home.
This was our form of relief from stress following a hard-working day and, in my view, this is no longer affordable and is leading to increased domestic issues.
These taxes are aimed at the working class under the pretence of reducing our health issues and assisting in the reduction of hospital admissions, which I think is a load of bulldust. It's about easy revenue.
The government is supposedly supporting small business with small cash handouts however, with the increase in alcohol tax as at July 1 for example, the cost of a schooner of beer will increase and cost in excess of $8 which I consider will see an increased reduction in trade not only in hotels but for all small businesses and restaurants as this tax includes all alcohol products.
So, it would be nice to see those supporters and politicians who recently fought for the trialled 2am trading to be approved in the promotion of the city and small business to oppose these increased taxes in order to protect those small businesses they fought for earlier seeking a more secure future.
