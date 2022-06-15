The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 16, 2022

June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Why has Wagga Council's streetsweeper gone missing?

STREETSWEEPER GOES MISSING

Why is it that we only see council's streetsweeper during the summer months when there is barely dust in the gutter, but never see it during autumn when the gutters are full of leaves?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.