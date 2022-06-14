Letters: Praise for playground at Wagga's Riverside Precinct

What a delight to see the new playground at the Wagga Beach Riverside precinct in full 'swing' this weekend.
It is a much-needed use of a lovely area near our beautiful Murrumbidgee River, and a great attraction to visitors to our city.
Congratulations to council.
Four little small words: "Thou shall not kill." Shame on you Aussies for deliberately and publicly breaking one of God's commandments ... and you seem to be elated.
How dare anyone in this world think that they can change the word of God - consequences will follow.
Baby Boomers and Gen X babies were not fed on commercial baby formula because not so long ago the product hardly existed.
The US is very short of supplies of infant formula which has created many problems and an Australian company is about to ship formula to ease the situation.
Apart from "breast is best" we have become completely dependent on prepared commercial formula.
Milk in the form of fresh or powdered or evaporated products are all totally wholesome nutritional inexpensive products that were used, not straight but in various mixes or formula plus this or that. This is not to deny allergy and other issues.
Baby health centres were in many suburbs and offered free professional guidance including feeding issues.
Progress has given us a perfectly easy solution to infant feeding and safe supplies must be provided.
Profound and patriotic congratulations must go to the Socceroos and their coach Graham Arnold for winning a berth in the soccer World Cup later this year.
For those of us who set the alarm for 4am to watch what has essentially been a 1008-day bid to qualify, the five to four goal victory shootout over Peru was a certified nail-biter, stirring sweet memories of John Aloisi's penalty kick in 2005.
However, while I do fully understand the need to eventually break the deadlock after almost two hours of playing and extra time, to the generic sports lover, there is still something deeply unsatisfying about gaining success through the penalty shoot-out.
Could we imagine the dismay if an AFL final was decided by free kicks from the 50 metre line? In my humble opinion in the event of a draw after extra time a golden goal without the offside rule should come into effect for another 10 minutes each way.
If the scores are still tied my suggestion would be to take off a player from each side every two minutes until a goal is scored.
If it comes down to goalie on goalie then so be it. Either way, at the end of the match, it will have been a whole-team effort, rather than the current high pressure and almost artificial-type process of deciding the winner.
