Letters: Ultimately, ex-PM Scott Morrison ran out of miracles

I wonder if the deposed ex-Prime Minister was counting on another miracle - most probably was because it would have needed another one for him and his party to line up again on the government benches.
They certainly would not have gotten across the line based on performance, so a miracle was their only chance, and thankfully, God must have been tied up doing miracles for others on election day, or, He was so disillusioned after the first miracle, that He pulled the plug on any more!
It seemed to me that the Coalition thought the voters were oblivious to the way a government should be conducted.
Almost anything the Coalition did with our money raised question which were rarely, if at all, properly answered, protecting fellow party members when they fell foul of their own weaknesses, looking after party donors using our money or pushing a particular barrow for their benefit, ignoring publicly acknowledged issues such as treatment of women, First Nations people and climate change - and the list goes on and on, and on!
After over 50 years of voting for the conservative side [although I did give Bob Hawke a tick once], I changed my vote because I simply could not support a party with the track record of the Coalition over the past three years.
To do so would have been against all my principles and better judgement.
Nobody should ever be rewarded for a sub-standard job and whilst I didn't vote for him either, I'm prepared to give Albo a chance to see what he can do with the myriad of issues he has been left with - after all, he couldn't be any worse that his predecessor.
Reading the article "More than half of teachers planning to quit" on Tuesday, June 7, I could not agree with the sentiment more.
I resigned from teaching last year. It was the best decision I ever made. I would encourage those considering leaving teaching to go. The feeling to have control again in your adult life is amazing.
No more executive trainee to manage children treating you as a child in your employment. No more emails 24/7 requiring the most unimportant things done by set times. No more having no break between 8:30am and 4pm.
The best way to sum up the feeling isn't my own thoughts, it was said by two newly retired teachers walking behind me on a bush track, not knowing I'm there, discussing how "they can't believe how much of their life they missed out on chained to the schools they worked".
Honestly, until we elect people like myself with lived experience in the classroom who understand the issues, teaching isn't going to change. So do yourself a favour and pursue a new career!
The Greens sure need to fix this global warming/climate change. This way below normal temperatures and all this rain has to change.
Not long ago they preached to us we would get 50-degree days and no rain. Wake up people who vote these clowns in.
While we are at it, get rid of The DA green scribe. Just leave that page blank, it would talk more sense.
