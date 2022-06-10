The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 11, 2022

June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Ultimately, ex-PM Scott Morrison ran out of miracles

SCOMO RAN OUT OF MIRACLES

I wonder if the deposed ex-Prime Minister was counting on another miracle - most probably was because it would have needed another one for him and his party to line up again on the government benches.

