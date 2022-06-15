Wagga Country Women's Association members have taken up their wool and knitting needles in an effort to help the homeless community currently calling North Wagga's Wilks Park their home.
The Daily Advertiser has previously reported on how recent cost of living pressures and rising rental prices have driven many into temporary and dangerous accommodation in locations like Wilks Park.
The CWA Wagga Branch response to the growing community concern comes after president Cheryl Honey reached out to community group WaggaKind's Ben Elliott, who was delivering much needed firewood.
Mr Elliott informed Mrs Honey that warm clothing would be kindly received with Wagga well and truly into its winter season.
"We're all knitters and crocheters, we don't just make scones," Mrs Honey said.
"We had our meeting here last Wednesday and I mentioned it to the ladies, so they all put their hands up and said they'd love to be part of that."
Depending on the knitter, a good quality woollen beanie can take several hours to hand craft but is well worth the effort for warmth and cost efficiency.
Yesterday marked the group's first week of gathering to knit together, with more getting to work from home, but the campaign to gather warm clothing will continue and locals are encouraged to donate directly to the Johnston Street CWA building.
"I'm going to be here for the next five weeks at 10am on Wednesdays for people to drop things in," Mrs Honey said.
WaggaKind will be distributing warm clothing donated to and hand crafted by the CWA directly to those most in need.
This is the first time the community groups have teamed up but Mrs Honey said the two could certainly work together again for such projects.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
