CCTV released as Wagga police seek Berry Street hit-and-run driver, more footage

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:23am, first published 4:35am
Riverina Police District investigators are keen to find and speak with the driver of a vehicle (inset) that was last seen entering Morgan Street after a hit-and-run last week. Picture: Riverina Police District/Madeline Begley

A grainy picture captured on CCTV has been released as Wagga police ramp up investigations into a hit-and-run in the city's centre.

