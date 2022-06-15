A grainy picture captured on CCTV has been released as Wagga police ramp up investigations into a hit-and-run in the city's centre.
Riverina Police District has released a still image from security footage as investigators appeal for the driver of a vehicle that knocked an elderly woman to the ground in Berry Street last week to come forward.
It depicts a dark coloured sedan or SUV, which travelled from Berry Street to Morgan Street after the collision with the pedestrian at 5.25pm on Thursday.
Police are seeking assistance in finding or speaking with the driver of the vehicle.
The 70-year-old woman who was hit in the incident was treated at the scene and then received further care at Wagga Base Hospital.
Police have also renewed calls for members of the public to make contact if they have any information about the incident, or dashcam footage from the area at the time.
Information can be passed on to investigators by calling the Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
