The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Football Wagga have disqualified South Wagga for their 4-1 win over Tumut due to playing players that weren't listed on the team sheet

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:53am, first published June 14 2022 - 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRUSTRATED: South Wagga coach Andy Heller is disappointed with the decision to strip his team of their 4-1 win over Tumut. Picture: Madeline Begley

SOUTH Wagga have been sensationally stripped of their three points for their 4-1 win over Tumut last Sunday week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.