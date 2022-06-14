They may have done it the hard way, but the Socceroos will be heading to Qatar after qualifying for their fifth successive FIFA World Cup.
After regulation and added time, the Socceroos and Peru could not be split with a penalty shootout needed to help the Socceroos advance 5-4 on penalties.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini is thrilled with the result and thinks that it will be massive for the growth of football not only nationally but locally as well.
"I think a lot of people sort of wrote Australia off a little bit as they were having to do it the hard way," Dedini said.
"In my opinion if there is anyway to qualify I think you can't beat the last kick of the game in the last game that you can qualify.
There is a good vibe and a good buzz around Australia at the moment in regards to football."
Australia's qualification has become world news not only about their win but also how they won.
"To make their fifth world cup in a row is very exciting," Dedini said.
"Also the way it happened too with the keeper subbing out, it sort of put Australia on the world map a little bit.
"I think its good for Football Australia, obviously that we made the world cup but also it got our name out there a lot as well."
The Socceroos qualification will also be a massive boost in trying to attract juniors to the sport in both the boys and girls junior competitions.
"It is massive, especially with the women's world cup that we have locked in next year on home soil," Dedini said.
"Obviously the Matildas are doing very well lately and I think there is a lot of excitement around that.
"It's awesome for retention of player numbers and for getting kids involved in the game and just promoting the game in general.
"Not only for Football Australia but also for Football NSW and Football Wagga, it just continues to grow and gets kids out having a kick and thinking maybe one day they can get to that level."
The Socceroos defeat over the 22nd ranked Peru is hardly the end of the challenges ahead with them winning their spot in Group D alongside the 3rd ranked France, 11th ranked Denmark and the 35th ranked Tunisia.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in November, with the Socceroos first game to take place on November 22.
