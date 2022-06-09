The Sturt Mall will turn blue and green for a day next week in memory of Wagga nine-year-old Sophia Ryan-King, whose young and vibrant life was tragically cut short on Friday.
Kebab'alish owner and family friend Mandy Patey has worked alongside Sophia's mother, Sam King, for more than eight years, and is the driving force behind the fundraiser set for the Sturt Mall on Thursday, June 16.
The funds raised will go towards helping to ease financial stress so Mrs King can take as much time as she needs to be with her two young children Lily and Tate.
Mrs Patey said Sophia's death was very unexpected, and no parent should have to endure that.
"We are one big family here at the shop and obviously when it affects one of us it affects all of us, so we just wanted to all come together to do something to help Sam and her family," she said.
"I came up with the idea to have a fundraiser and was very grateful that [Sturt Mall centre manager Julie Regan] and the Sturt Mall retailers came on board and the community so far has been fantastic.
"Sam is very well-known to the mall as well, she has worked here for eight-plus years, she's a very familiar face here and everyone loves her."
Residents are being asked to wear blue and green to the fundraiser as they were Sophia's favourite colours.
Sturt Mall centre manager Julie Regan said most stores in the mall have also contributed to the cause in one way or another, from donating items to go towards a raffle that will be held on the day, to collecting donations in the store.
"Kebab'alish will be donating $2 from every sale made on the day. Muffin Break is doing $2 muffins all day with the proceeds going to the family and Bakers Delight are donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from every finger bun that is sold on the day to the family," she said.
Most places in the Sturt Mall also have a tin in-store to collect any donations for the family.
Mrs Patey said there will also be a face painter at the mall from 10am to 2pm for the cost of a gold coin donation, with all proceeds going to the family.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family by Sophia's godmother, Amy Thompson, and has so far accumulated more than $15,600.
Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page at: https://gofund.me/be2af223
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
