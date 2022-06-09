Wagga's longest serving Legacy President Fred Hazelwood has called time.
Meeting for its annual changeover at Romano's Hotel last week, legatees elected Doug Conkey to replace him.
Doug is brother to former Wagga mayor Greg Conkey who retired following last year's council elections.
"I'm honoured to serve as president for the next two years," Mr Conkey said.
Outgoing chief Fred Hazelwood served in the role for four years and is a Vietnam veteran.
"Fred has been a very good president," Mr Conkey said.
While Mr Conkey doesn't have a military background himself, he has had a long association with Legacy.
The leadership change comes as Legacy ramps up preparations for its centenary celebrations next year.
"We have a few events planned, but the biggest will be the torch relay," Mr Conkey said.
The relay will commence next year in the French town of Pozieres, the site of a famous World War I battle that saw 6800 Australian soliders killed and 23,000 injured.
After travelling to London, the torch will travel around Australia.
"The torch will come to Wagga on August 3, 2023," Mr Conkey said.
"22 people with connections to Legacy will participate in the relay here. They will have the option to choose whether they walk or run anywhere from 200 metres to a kilometre around Wagga."
Applications will open at the end of this month.
"Legacy hope to get 1500 people taking part around Australia," Mr Conkey said.
"People taking part must have a connection to Legacy such as being a beneficiary or a Legatee."
This year also marks 90 years since the Wagga Legacy group was established.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
