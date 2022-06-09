Hannah Anderson was horrified when her 10-year-old autistic son returned from school with an opened used syringe.
The Springdale Heights mum took to Facebook to express her anger, which sparked others in the group to share the same concerns.
"My son came home from school," she said.
"He was oblivious to what he was playing with and was so excited that he said: 'Look, Mum, I'm going to be a doctor.'
"It's a real concern that there isn't responsibility, but there is a greater world out there, and people need to clean up after themselves because it's dangerous."
Albury Council service leader for city landscapes David Costello said to report any syringe sightings to the council.
"Our outdoor crews have sharps containers in their vehicles and can arrange for safe disposal," Mr Costello said.
"If you see discarded sharps in the community, you can report them to the council on (02) 6023 8111 or via the Snap Send Solve app."
