Roundabouts at Dobney Avenue, Pearson Street intersection to close temporarily for roadworks

By Monty Jacka
Updated June 8 2022 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
CLOSED: The notorious Bunnings roundabouts at the intersection of Pearson Street and Dobney Avenue will be closed temporarily for some nights in June.

The two roundabouts that make up one of Wagga's most notorious intersections will be temporarily closed for parts of the next two weeks due to a major roadwork project.

