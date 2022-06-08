The two roundabouts that make up one of Wagga's most notorious intersections will be temporarily closed for parts of the next two weeks due to a major roadwork project.
Wagga City Council has announced changed traffic conditions for the roundabouts at the intersection of Dobney Avenue and Pearson Street, just outside Bunnings.
The roundabouts will be closed between 6pm and 6am on June 9, June 14 and June 15.
Detours will be available at the Urana Street and Glenfield Road roundabout as well as at the Ashmont Avenue and Bulolo Street intersection.
Access to the Bunnings will be available via Bye Street while the roundabouts are closed.
The closures are to accommodate the upgrade currently under way on Pearson Street.
Work to fix Dobney Avenue has already been completed as part of the $5.6 million road upgrade project.
The project has been touted to bring much-needed improvements to the busy thoroughfare, which is currently used by over 16,000 vehicles each day.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
