TRAINER David Jones hopes talented bitch Paua Of Chloe can continue on her winning way at Wagga on Friday night.
Paua Of Chloe made it two wins from as many starts with an impressive victory on Cup night at Wagga last week.
It backed up a big win on debut at Wagga a month earlier.
The well-bred Paua Of Chloe has been a work in progress for Jones and may be set for her final start in the region before heading to Melbourne.
"The only reason I've still got her is that she's been a year and a half of trouble," Jones said.
"She broke in really brilliant as a pup but she's had a few setbacks and she's probably a year behind where she would be.
"She's really matured and she might go to Melbourne next week."
Paua Of Chloe is a full sister to Bendigo Cup winner Paua Of Buddy, who has won 11 of his 16 starts.
It has been a good family to Jones, and he is looking forward to what Paua Of Chloe can produce as a broodbitch down the track.
For now, she has drawn box two in the Holbrook Vet Centre 1-3 Wins (320m) at Wagga on Friday night, which is already down to five dogs after two scratchings.
"I expect her to go and run well," Jones said.
